SJVN proposes to develop 5000 MW solar power projects in Punjab

Power projects in Punjab: SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Chandigarh on Thursday and expressed keen interest in developing 5000 MW renewable energy projects in the state.

5000 MW solar Power projects in Punjab

Sharma proposed to develop the 5000 MW renewable energy projects through Solar Projects, Canal Top Solar Projects and Floating Solar Projects across the state, by way of Joint Ventures formation, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs). The Chief Minister assured him of extending all possible support in the development of solar projects and assured any approval related to the project will be processed in time

Nand Lal Sharma made a comprehensive presentation and apprised that SJVN a trans-national company has 42,000MW in its kitty, which includes a strong renewable portfolio.

“SJVN has outlined a Roadmap for developing Renewable Energy in the State of Punjab due to exponential power demand as a result of various developmental activities. SJVN looks forward to be a strategic partner in this growth story of Punjab by harnessing Green Energy,” said Sharma.

Sharma further informed that SJVN is already developing a 100 MW Solar Power Project in Punjab and the PPA for the same was signed on 23 June, 2022 with PSPCL.

Development of Power projects in Punjab

The Project is being developed at the cost of Rs 545 crores and will generate 245.28 MU in the first year, while the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be around 5643.52 MU.

Recently the company has also signed an MoU with the Government of Rajasthan for developing 10,000 MW solar project parks.

SJVN is aggressively poised to contribute to the growth story of the nation by marching ahead to meet its shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040, said Sharma.