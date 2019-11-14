The rising pollution has not only affected day to day life of the people but has also hampered the work on important projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) which primarily includes expressway and Rapid rail as construction has been stopped in view of the pollution.

The important projects in the Delhi-NCR region would not be able to meet the deadlines because of the bad air quality. Meerut-Delhi expressway, which is on the priority of the union government, was supposed to be started soon. Union central transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari had announced to inaugurate it by January 2020 but it seems difficult in the current scenario.

Due to the deteriorating air quality, all construction work was put on hold as it adds to the pollution. Schools, colleges, and other institutions were closed. Construction and such activities were put on hold since the past month.

The situation improved for a few days but it deteriorated again. Hence, taking cognizance of the situation, the Supreme Court’s pollution control authority panel has once again ordered to close the schools till November 15. Also, the construction work on the Delhi Meerut Expressway would remain suspended.

The officials of NHAI also admit that the construction work cannot start until the further orders in this regard. On Tuesday, the work of the broadening of the Highway near Partapur overbridge of Meerut was started but had to be stalled due to the strict orders of the authority.

The main point of expressway in Meerut is Partapur crossing where the work on three underpasses and an interchange was going on which has also been stopped.