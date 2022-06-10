RS Polling: The voting for four RS seats began on Friday morning at Vidhan Sabha building from 9 am where scores of elected legislators queued up for their turn.

Congress’ flock of 126 MLAs, and BJP’s 71 arrived in the assembly building from their respective hotels in Jaipur.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and BJP’s Gulab Chand Kataria, RS Rathore, and Satish Poonia cast their votes.

Congress has comfortable majority to win 2 RS seats, while Opposition BJP is expected to comfortably secure one upper house seat. A strong contest on the fourth seat taken a hype and controversy as BJP supported Independent Subhash Chandra, media baron, claimed to have support of Independent MLAs, and some cross voting from Congress clan.

In a late-night development on Thursday, CPIM Politburo announced that its two MLAs will vote in favour of Congress candidates, and not to BJP, its State Secretary Amraram told SNS today.

Meanwhile, BTP warned its two MLAs that if they violate the party whip and not abstain from voting, the party would take the matter to the Apex court, its state President Velaram Ghogra said.

Having 109 MLAs in the house of 200 MLAs, Congress maintains that it has open support of 11 to 13 Independent, two each of CPIM and BTP legislators.

Despite Congress’ claim of 126 MLAs votes, BJP supported Independent Chandra reiterated to have 30 votes from BJP, 3 of RLP, and remaining eight from Independent and Congress MLA to win lucky winner number of 41 votes on first priority.

Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwariand, BJP’s official candidate G S Tiwari, and BJP supported Independent Chandra, are vying for the four seats of RS as sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their term on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan).

The counting of votes starts at 5 pm after completion of voting at 4 PM.