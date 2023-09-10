Policies of PM Modi are meant for the rich, not for poor: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday, while claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi moves in a convoy with his industrialist friends worth crores of rupees, bemoaned that the policies of the present government are meant for the rich, and not for the poor.

“The BJP has become egoistic. It keeps industrialist friends forward. The Modi Government’s policies are meant to benefit the rich, and not the poor who are facing inflation,” she said.

She was addressing an impressive rally organized to mark the inauguration of 1000 ‘Rural Indira Rasoi Centres to provide one time meal at Rs 8 at Niwai in Tonk district.

Advertisement

Alleging that Prime Minister Modi goes abroad and makes deals for his industrialist friends, she said: “The BJP’s policies are only aimed at promoting the rich. They have nothing for the poor and the middle class.”

Praising Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for focussing on the development of people of the state and taking its people forward, she said that the Modi Government has spent Rs 32 lakh crore by imposing tax on petrol and diesel.

Referring to the plight of farmers and common people in Himachal Pradesh, Priyanka alleged that Prime Minister Modi’s friend Adani slashed the apple prices to hurt farmers and raised that of the cement so that the people whose houses were washed away in the recent floods could not reconstruct their houses.

“When it comes to dealing with real issues, sometimes they (BJPt) bring religion, caste, and emotions into politics to mislead the public. This election is not an election between two political parties but is an election for your future,” she said.

Cautioning the people, she said that as soon as the BJP government comes to Rajasthan, all your schemes will be stopped. All public welfare works will stop. There are two types of leaders. There is one leader, who considers service to people as the ultimate religion and the other is egoistic, she added.

“Choose such leaders who do not increase your problems but reduce your problems. You re-elect the Congress government. Hope you will remember these things at the time of voting,” she said while appealing to the gathering to vote in favour of the Congress government.

Among others who addressed the rally after the launch of various public welfare schemes included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC General Secretary Sachin PIlot, party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara, Ministers Ramesh Meena and Dr B D Kalla.

Priyanka’s rally in Tonk district gives moral and political support to Sachin Pilot who is MLA from Tonk, and Niwai, a reserved seat and is represented by Congress MLA Prashant Bairwa. The Rajasthan assembly elections are due in early December this year.