Police personnel Boycott Holi celebrations in Rajasthan

Police personnel in several districts of Rajasthan have boycotted the Holi celebrations this year for drawing the attention of the authorities to their demands.

The police personnel right from the rank of constable to superintendent of police(SPs), deputy inspector general (DIGs)and/or the inspector general(IGs) used to celebrate Holi at the district police lines, usually on the next day to the Dhulendi.

However, there were no celebration on Saturday this year in many districts, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer.

The authorities arranged colour-gulal for Holi revellers and sweets and snacks for their refreshment for the event, however, that remained unused at many places.

On the other hand, cops seen revelling, smearing colour – gulal on each other and relishing sweets in some other districts, including Bharatpur and Karauli.

Their demands included rectification of anomalies and disparity in their pay scales compared to pay structure of the other state government departments. The cops also want arrangement for regular and time bound departmental promotions.

Meanwhile, an official spokesman said there was no official call for boycott of Holi celebration. Though there were some posts – messages making rounds on the social media platforms for boycott.

Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena appealed to the policemen to celebrate this socio – religious festival with traditional gaiety and fervour.

Meena assured the cops that he would apprise the Chief Minister of their demands and would persuade him to accept their demands.