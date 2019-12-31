The state Police have declared a cash reward of Rs 20 thousand on the three protesters who were spotted using firearms in a video during the protest on December 20 which claimed five lives.

A few days back, a video of December 20 protests was released by the police in which three men were seen using firearms during the protest. The faces of two of these protesters were covered while the other protester was seen openly firing.

These protesters were using country-made pistols in the violence that affected Lisari Gate area, told SP (city) Akhilesh Narayan Singh, adding that police have identified one protester with the gun and efforts are underway to identify two others who were seen firing in the video. Singh said that a cash reward of Rs 20 thousand would be given to those who will identify them and report to the police.

He said that he is hopeful that people will come forward with the identity of these rioters. “The names of those who would give clues about them would be kept confidential,” assured the SP.

The city witnessed widespread violence on December 20 during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizenship. Five protesters died of bullet injuries while a few cops and civilians also sustained injuries in the incidents of stone-pelting and firing. Some public property was also damaged in this violence.