PM’s tribal outreach: Janman initiative to empower PVTG families in Chhattisgarh

In a major initiative spearheaded by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chhattisgarh government is set to launch a comprehensive campaign in September 2024 aimed at ensuring that the benefits of various state and central government schemes reach the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) communities. The initiative will culminate in a statewide mega event, with programs planned across 18 districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in the event, scheduled for the first week of September, where hee will interact with PVTG families across the state. According to Sonmani Bora, Principal Secretary of the Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Department, the Prime Minister will also address the nation from a national event in Jharkhand, with two-way connectivity enabling direct engagement with tribal communities.

The campaign will include a series of district-level programs in all the PM Janman districts, featuring cultural activities and participation from local MLAs and public representatives. Extensive arrangements are being made to ensure seamless connectivity for the Prime Minister’s address, which will be broadcast across all event locations.

In the run-up to the mega event, beneficiary saturation camps will be held from August 23 to September 10, 2024, in all PVTG settlements. These camps aim to achieve 100% saturation in the distribution of essential documents and services, including Aadhaar cards, Jan Dhan accounts, Ayushman Bharat cards, forest rights certificates, ration cards, caste certificates, and access to schemes such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM Matru Vandana Yojana.

Bora emphasized that the focus of these camps will be on key services like UIDAI enrollment, bank account openings under the PM Jan Dhan scheme, issuance of Ayushman Bharat cards, and Sickle Cell testing. Information on approved projects under the PM Janman scheme, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas (Rural), road connectivity, mobile medical units, tap water supply, and electrification, will also be provided to ensure that these crucial services reach the tribal populations.

Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson Anurag Agrawal has described this initiative as a significant step by Chief Minister Sai in empowering PVTG families, ensuring that the benefits of governance are accessible to even the most remote communities in Chhattisgarh.