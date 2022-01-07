PM’s security breach: MHA yet to receive report from Punjab Govt

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not yet received any report from the Punjab Government on the security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour of the state on Wednesday.

Soon after the security breach was reported, the MHA had asked the State Government to give a detailed report on the incident and take strict action against those responsible for the lapses.

MHA sources said no report was received till today. The sources did not react to reports that the Home Ministry had issued a show cause notice to the Bathinda SSP over PM Modi’s security breach, asking him to submit his reply within a day.

According to reports, the senior police official has been asked to explain why action should not be initiated against him under the All India Services Discipline and Appeal Rules for his acts of omission and commission.

Meanwhile, the three-member committee constituted by the Home Ministry to enquire into the security lapses in PM’s arrangements is working out modalities of its investigations. Sources did not rule out that the committee may visit the state for its work.

The committee is led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat; and includes Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S Suresh, IG, Special Protection Group (SPG). The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest.