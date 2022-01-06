PM’s security breach: MHA constitutes three-member panel

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the serious lapses in security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab yesterday, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.

The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprise Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S Suresh, IG, Special Protection Group (SPG). The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest, the MHA said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday took serious view of the security lapses in Prime Minister’s Punjab tour, and sought a detailed report from the State government. Till this evening the report was not received.

The Prime Minister was on his way to Hussainiwala by road because of bad weather and the route was blocked at a flyover by protestors.

Modi was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister, the MHA said.

The State Government was asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

The Prime Minister had landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours.

He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.

After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport.