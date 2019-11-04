With the air pollution level deteriorated to severe level, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) is expected to hold a high-level meeting on Monday in this regards.

The meeting assumes significance after the Supreme Court gave directions to Delhi and neighbouring state government as well as central government to take measures to curb the pollution in the city.

The Cabinet Secretary on Monday held a review meeting on the matter as was decided in the PMO meeting on Sunday.

The PMO will review the pollution situation in the national capital in last 24 hours. Since Monday, the pollution level has moderated due to high speed wind and bright sunshine.

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, had held a high-level meeting on Sunday on the situation arising out of severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India. The meeting was joined by the senior officials from Haryana, Punjab and Delhi through video conferencing.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretaries of these states were asked to monitor the situation of pollution in various districts 24×7.

A public health emergency has already been declared in Delhi, and the schools are shut down till November 5.