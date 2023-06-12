PM welcomes G20 delegates to Kashi, the knowledge hub in India

As the center of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture and spirituality, Kashi, for centuries, served as the convergence point for India’s diverse heritage representing people from all parts of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Addressing the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting on Monday via video message, the prime minister welcomed everyone to Varanasi and expressed delight that the G20 development agenda has reached Kashi as well.

“Development is a core issue for the Global South,” the prime minister noted as he pointed out that the countries of the region were severely impacted by the disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, while geo-political tensions were responsible for food, fuel, and fertilizer crises.

“In such circumstances, the decisions you make are significant for humanity as a whole,” said Modi.

He also emphasised that it is people’s collective responsibility to not let the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) fall behind. The Global South must send out a strong message to the world about the action plan required to achieve this.

Modi said the efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair, and sustainable, adding that steps must be taken to increase investments in order to achieve the SDGs and find solutions to the debt risks faced by many countries.

He remarked that multilateral financial institutions should be reformed to expand the eligibility criteria to ensure that finance is accessible to those in need of it.

“In India, we have made efforts to improve people’s lives in more than a hundred aspirational districts which were pockets of under-development. These aspirational districts have now emerged as the catalysts of growth in the country”, he said, urging the G20 Development Ministers to study this model of development “as it might be relevant as you work towards accelerating Agenda 2030″.

Highlighting the issue of the growing data divide, the prime minister said high-quality data is critical for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation, and effective public service delivery. He said that the democratization of technology is a crucial tool to help bridge the data divide.

“In India, digitalization has brought about a revolutionary change where technology is being used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible, and ensure inclusivity,” said the PM.

He underlined that India is willing to share its experience with partner countries and expressed hope that discussions will result in tangible actions to promote data for discourse, development, and delivery in developing countries.

“In India, we have great respect for rivers, trees, mountains, and all elements of nature”, the prime minister said, as he threw light on the traditional Indian thought, which promotes a pro-planet lifestyle. Last year, along with the UN Secretary-General, the prime minister recalled while launching Mission LiFE and expressed happiness that this group is working to develop a set of High-Level Principles.

“This would be a significant contribution to climate action”, he added.

Underlining the importance of gender equality and women empowerment in achieving the SDGs, the Modi mentioned that India is not limited to women empowerment but extends to women-led development. He said women are setting the agenda for development and are also the agents of growth and change. He urged everyone to adopt a game-changing Action Plan for Women-led Development.

Concluding the address, the prime minister said the spirit of Kashi is energized by India’s timeless traditions. He urged the dignitaries to not spend all their time in meeting rooms, but explore and experience the spirit of Kashi.

“I am confident that experiencing the Ganga Aarti and visiting Sarnath will inspire you to achieve your desired results”, he said.