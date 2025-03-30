PM unveils ₹33,700 crore projects in Chhattisgarh, targets Congress over corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a ₹33,700-crore development package in Chhattisgarh, presenting a vision for the economic transformation in the tribal-dominated state while sharply criticizing the Congress over corruption and policy failures.

Addressing a massive gathering in Bilaspur, Modi emphasized that the projects are align with his government’s broader agenda of infrastructure expansion, housing, education, and rural empowerment. His visit reinforced the Central government’s commitment to accelerating Chhattisgarh’s growth, positioning the state as a key beneficiary of national development initiatives.

The projects unveiled by Modi include three lakh new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 130 PM-SHRI schools equipped with smart classrooms and modern laboratories, a 540-km petroleum pipeline to enhance regional energy security, and an extensive network of rural roads and power grids aimed at improving connectivity in Maoist-affected areas.

Modi emphasized that these initiatives would create thousands of jobs and accelerate the state’s economic development. He stated that his government was ensuring that every family in Chhattisgarh, especially in tribal regions, has access to quality education, modern infrastructure, and better livelihood opportunities.

He further added that the projects are part of a larger effort to integrate Chhattisgarh into India’s economic mainstream, reducing its historical dependence on mining and agriculture by fostering industrial and educational hubs.

Taking aim at the Opposition, Modi accused Congress of failing Chhattisgarh’s youth through recruitment scams, misgovernance, and stalled development projects. He alleged under the Congress rule, corruption was rampant, recruitment exams were marred by paper leaks, and government funds meant for the poor were misused.

He assured the people that under the BJP’s leadership, every rupee allocated for development is being spent transparently and efficiently. Highlighting the BJP’s recent electoral victories, Modi stated that from the Lok Sabha elections to the Assembly and civic polls, the people of Chhattisgarh have shown their trust in the BJP’s vision, and the party remains committed to delivering on its promises.

A significant moment during Modi’s visit was Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s tribute to Bilasa Devi Kewat, the legendary tribal leader after whom Bilaspur is named. The gesture, widely seen as an effort to bolster the BJP’s tribal outreach, linked Kewat’s courage to the government’s women empowerment initiatives. Sai remarked that Bilasa Devi was a symbol of strength and leadership, much like the women of today who are shaping India’s future.

He added that her legacy aligns with the Modi government’s flagship schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ujjwala Yojana, reinforcing the BJP’s appeal among women voters.

While Modi’s visit focused on governance and development, Chhattisgarh witnessed a major security breakthrough as 50 Maoist insurgents, including senior cadres, surrendered in Bijapur. The mass surrender, the largest of 2025, included 13 high-ranking Maoists who carried cumulative bounties worth ₹68 lakh. Among those who laid down arms were Ravindra Karam, a member of the PLGA Battalion No. 1 with an ₹8 lakh bounty and active since 2007, Bhima Oyam, an Area Committee Member from the National Park Area Committee with a ₹5 lakh bounty and 25 years of experience, and Aaytu Potam, a Janata Sarkar president who had been part of the Maoist movement since 1996. Officials cited growing disillusionment with Maoist ideology, improved security infrastructure, and increasing trust in government policies as the main reasons for the surrender. The insurgents will be rehabilitated under the Niyad Nellanar scheme, which provides financial incentives, vocational training, and land rights.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav stated that this surrender marks the collapse of Maoist influence in the region, as villages now trust development rather than fear. The government’s intensified counter-insurgency measures have played a crucial role in these turnarounds. More than ten CRPF and DRG camps have been established in Maoist-affected areas, surveillance drones have been deployed in Sukma and Bijapur, and tribal haat bazaars have been revived to boost local economies.

Additionally, over 2,000 tribal youths have been trained as community ambassadors to bridge the gap between security forces and villagers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the mass surrender, calling it a crucial step toward achieving a Naxal-free India by 2026. Congress, however, dismissed the claim, arguing that the government must ensure the genuine reintegration of surrendered cadres instead of using such incidents for political gains.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extensive infrastructure push and a significant security development marked by the Maoist surrender, Chhattisgarh is undergoing a notable transformation toward stability and economic growth. These initiatives reflect ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity, strengthen security, and promote inclusive development, signaling a broader shift in the state’s trajectory.