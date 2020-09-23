Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for ‘reformed multilateralism’, saying the global community could not fight today’s challenges with outdated structures.

Addressing the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly to mark 75 years of the global body, he said the UN faced a crisis of confidence without comprehensive reforms.

“For today’s interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today’s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, address contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare.”

Modi, who will deliver his formal statement on behalf of India to the General Assembly on Saturday, supported the reforms undertaken by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“We support ongoing reforms by the SecretaryGeneral. We reiterate our call for reforms of three of the principal organs of the UN. We commit to instil new life in the discussions on the reform of the Security Council and continue the work to revitalise the General Assembly and strengthen the Economic and Social Council,” he added.

PM Modi highlighted that India’s own philosophies align with the goals of the UN. He said work still needed to be done towards reducing inequality, mitigating conflicts and addressing the threat of climate change.

He also highlighted that India was one of the largest contributors to the UN Peacekeeping Missions. “Our world today is a better place because of the UN. We pay tributes to all those who have advanced the cause of peace and development under the UN flag, including UN peace-keeping missions, where India had been a leading contributor,”he said.