PM to release 109 high-yielding, climate resilient crops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release 109 high yielding, climate resilient and bio-fortified varieties of crops at the India Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here on Sunday and interact with farmers and scientists.

The 109 varieties of 61 crops include 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops. Among the field crops, seeds of various cereals including millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibre and other potential crops will be released.

Among the horticultural crops, different varieties of fruits, vegetable crops, plantation crops, tuber crops, spices, flowers and medicinal crops will be released.

The Prime Minister has encouraged sustainable farming and adoption of climate resilient methodologies. He has emphasised on promoting the bio-fortified varieties of crops by linking them with several government programmes like Mid-Day Meals and Anganwadi to make India free from malnutrition.

Mr Modi has stressed that these steps will ensure good income for the farmers along with opening new avenues of entrepreneurship for them. This step of release of 109 high yielding varieties is yet another step in this direction.