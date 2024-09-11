Logo

Logo

# India

PM to proclaim Delhi Declaration on aviation safety

The Declaration is a visionary roadmap to elevate the region’s aviation sector to new heights.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 11, 2024 9:42 pm

PM to proclaim Delhi Declaration on aviation safety

PM MODI (Photo:ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday and address the gathering.

He will also proclaim the adoption of the ‘Delhi Declaration’ by member-nations. The Declaration is a visionary roadmap to elevate the region’s aviation sector to new heights.

The conference and the adoption of the Delhi Declaration represent a significant step forward in advancing safety, security, and sustainability in the Asia Pacific civil aviation sector and highlights the spirit of cooperation that exists among countries of this region.

Advertisement

The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will bring together Transport and Aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The conference will focus on addressing key challenges such as infrastructure development, sustainability, and workforce development, while fostering greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

India ready for a chip revolution: PM at SEMICON India 2024

He was inaugurating the three-day SEMICON India 2024 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Organized to showcase India’s semiconductor strategy and policy, the conference is being attended by global leaders, companies and experts of the semiconductor industry.

# India

Rahul says Modi didn’t handle Chinese situation well

Amid the border standoff with China, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not handled the situation well and added that he sees no reason for Chinese troops sitting in the “Indian” territory.