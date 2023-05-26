PM to launch Rs 75 coin on inauguration of new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a Rs 75 commemorative coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, the government said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the obverse face of the coin will bear the Lion Capital of ‘Ashoka Pillar’ in the centre with the national motto ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (Truth alone triumphs) inscribed below. The Ashoka Pillar will be flanked by the word ‘Bharat’ in Devanagari script on the left periphery and the word ‘INDIA’ in English on the right periphery.

The reverse face of the coin will bear the image of the Parliament complex. On the upper periphery, the inscription ‘Sansi Sankul’ will be written in Devnagari script and on the lower periphery, the inscription ‘PARLIAMENT COMPLEX’ will be written in English. Also, the Year ‘2023’ in International numerals will be written below the image of Parliament Complex, the Ministry added.

The shape of the coin will be circular with a 44 mm diameter and it will weigh around 35 grams.

The coin having 200 serrations will be composed of 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel and 5 per cent Zinc.

The country is celebrating its 75th year of independence in the year 2023.

Modi will be dedicating the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday.