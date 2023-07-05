PM to launch projects worth Rs 50,000 crore during four-state tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores during a hectic two-day tour of four states — Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan — from Friday, it was officially announced on Wednesday.

On 7th July, the Prime Minister will be in the Chhattisgarh Capital, Raipur, and lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth around Rs 6,400 crores. The projects include the 33 km long 4-laning of Raipur to Kodebod section on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway.

Besides boosting tourism, the section is integral for the movement of raw goods, finished products of Steel plants near Jagdalpur and provides connectivity to iron ore rich areas.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103 km long Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line which has been completed at a cost of Rs 750 crores.

The same day, in the afternoon, the Prime Minister will visit the Gita Press in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of the historic printing press. He will release the chitramaya Shiva Purana granth during the programme. The Prime Minister will also visit the Leela Chitra temple in the Gita Press.

The Prime Minister will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur Railway station. The two trains are : Gorakhpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur–Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express. Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment also. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 498 crore to provide world class passenger amenities.

In Varanasi, thereafter, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore. He will also dedicate to nation the four-lane widening of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56, which has been completed at a cost of more than Rs 2750 crore, making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 192 rural drinking water schemes, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 550 crore, under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It will provide pure drinking water to seven lakh people in 192 villages.

Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone of redesigning and redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats. The redevelopment of the ghats will have provision of public conveniences, waiting areas, wood storage, waste disposal and eco friendly cremation pyres.

In Warangal in Telangana, the next day, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crores. He will lay the foundation stone for 176 km long National Highway projects worth over Rs 5,550 crores.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore in Bikaner, Rajasthan, aimed at enhancing the region’s infrastructure and welfare.

He will dedicate to the nation the six lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor. Spanning over 500 km in Rajasthan, this section which runs from village Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district, is built at a cost of around Rs 11,125 crore.

Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station at a cost of around Rs 450 crores. The redevelopment will involve renovation of all platforms, along with flooring and ceiling, while ensuring preservation of the heritage status of the existing structure of the railway station.