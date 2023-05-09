PM to launch projects for Nathdwra, Udaipur station in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Wednesday, beginning his engagements in Nathdwara by inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various development projects worth over Rs 5500 crore there.

The focus of the projects will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The Prime Minister will launch the projects after a visit to the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara.

Modi will dedicate to the nation projects of road and railway sectors which will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boost trade and commerce and improve socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

The prime minister will lay a foundation stone for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lane road sections in Rajsamand and Udaipur. He will then lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station which will provide enhanced amenities for travelling public. He will also lay the foundation stone for a gauge conversion project and for setting up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

Further, the prime minister will dedicate three national highway projects to the nation, including 114 km long six lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48; 110 km long widening and strengthening to four lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25; and 47 km long two lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

A special focus of the prime minister in his tours has been on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country. Continuing with the endeavour, Modi will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris in Abu Road.

In Abu Road, he will also lay the foundation stone of a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of the Shivmani Old Age Home and an extension of the Nursing College.

The Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital will be set up in Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and prove beneficial to the poor and tribal people in the region.