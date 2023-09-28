PM to launch programme on ‘aspirational blocks’ development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a unique week-long programme for “aspirational blocks” in the country called “Sankalp Saptah” at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

Sankalp Saptah is linked to the effective implementation of Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP). The prime minister launched the nationwide programme on January 7. It aims to improve governance at the block level in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens. It is being implemented in 500 “aspirational blocks” across 329 districts in the country.

For implementing the ABP and to prepare an effective block development strategy, “chintan shivirs (brainstorming sessions)” were organized at village and block levels across the country. The Sankalp Saptah is a culmination of these chintan shivirs.

Advertisement

Sankalp Saptah will be observed in all the 500 aspirational blocks. Each day in Sankalp Saptah, from October 3 to October 9, will be dedicated to a specific development theme on which all aspirational blocks will work.

The themes for the first six days are “Sampoorna Swasthya”, “Suposhit Parivar”, “Swachhta”, “Krishi”, “Shiksha”, and “Samridhi Diwas”. The last day of the week, October 9, will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as “Sankalp Saptah – Samavesh Samaroh”.

The inaugural programme will witness participation of about 3,000 panchayat and block level people’s representatives and functionaries from across the country at the Bharat Mandapam.

In addition, about two lakh people including block- and panchayat-level functionaries, farmers, and people from other walks of life, will join the programme virtually.