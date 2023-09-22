PM to inaugurate international lawyers’ conference on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day ‘International Lawyers’ Conference 2023’ at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. He will also address a gathering on the occasion.

The International Lawyer’s Conference 2023 is being organised by the Bar Council of India on the theme ‘Emerging Challenges in Justice Delivery System’. It aims to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and discussion on various legal topics of national and international importance, foster the exchange of ideas and experiences, and strengthen international cooperation and understanding of legal issues.

The conference, being organised for the first time in the country, will discuss topics such as emerging legal trends, challenges in cross-border litigation, legal technology, environmental law, etc.

Advertisement

The programme will witness the participation of distinguished judges, legal professionals, and leaders of the global legal fraternity.