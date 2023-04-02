PM to inaugurate CBI’s diamond jubilee celebrations on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tomorrow at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

During the programme, an Investiture Ceremony for recipients of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI will be held wherein the PM will confer medals to the awardees.

He will also inaugurate newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. He will release a Postage Stamp and a Commemorative Coin marking the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year of CBI. He will also launch the Twitter handle of CBI.

The CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs India dated 1 April 1963. It is the premier investigative agency of the country and operates under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Originally set up to investigate bribery and governmental corruption, in 1965 it received expanded jurisdiction to investigate breaches of central laws enforceable by the Government of India, multi-state organised crime, multi-agency or international cases.

The CBI has attracted numerous controversies and criticisms due to various reports of irregular practices, excessive political influence, and a poor conviction rate. It is exempted from the provisions of the Right to Information Act. The CBI is India’s officially designated single point of contact for liaison with the Interpol.