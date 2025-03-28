PM to inaugurate ₹33,700 crore projects in Chhattisgarh, address mega rally in Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Chhattisgarh on March 30 to inaugurate development projects worth ₹33,700 crore and address a massive public rally in Bilaspur.

The visit, coinciding with the Hindu New Year, marks a major boost to the state’s infrastructure, education, housing, and energy sectors.

These initiatives are expected to drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life for the people of Chhattisgarh, reinforcing the government’s commitment to regional development.

During his visit, PM Modi will launch several transformative initiatives across multiple sectors.

The energy sector will receive a substantial boost with new power generation and transmission projects, along with the strengthening of the state’s power grid infrastructure.

A 540-km petroleum pipeline project will also be inaugurated, further enhancing energy connectivity in the region.

The transport sector will witness key developments, including the launch of the Abhanpur-Raipur MEMU train service and new rail and road projects focused on improving connectivity in tribal and industrial areas.

In a major boost to the education sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 130 PM-SHRI schools across 29 districts in Chhattisgarh.

These state-of-the-art institutions will be equipped with smart classrooms, modern laboratories, and upgraded libraries, ensuring that students receive quality education in a technology-driven environment. The initiative aims to enhance learning outcomes and bridge educational gaps in the state.

In addition to education, a significant housing initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be highlighted during the visit.

As part of this scheme, three lakh beneficiaries will receive possession of their newly built homes, marking a major step towards providing affordable housing.

In a symbolic gesture, the Prime Minister will personally hand over keys to selected beneficiaries, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving living standards and ensuring housing for all.

The Prime Minister’s rally in Bilaspur is expected to attract over two lakh people. Extensive arrangements have been made to accommodate the large crowd at the 55-acre venue.

To ensure smooth proceedings, three helipads have been designated for the Prime Minister and his staff, with two additional helipads for the governor and chief minister.

A well-organized parking management system has been implemented, with nine color-coded parking zones assigned to different districts, including special arrangements near the Mohbhata area.

The venue will feature five large domes covering 120 seating sectors, each capable of accommodating 1,000 to 1,500 people. Adequate provisions for drinking water, snacks, medical aid, and sanitation have been made to ensure a comfortable experience for attendees.

Security measures have been significantly heightened, with 3,000 personnel deployed across the state. SPG teams have already begun advanced inspections, and 1,500 metal detector gates have been installed at the venue.

Given the stringent security protocols, attendees have been advised to arrive at least three hours in advance for proper screening.

PM Modi will first arrive in Raipur before proceeding to Bilaspur. His rally is scheduled to commence at 2:00 PM on March 30, with all necessary logistical and security arrangements in place.

The event is expected to last for approximately one hour, during which the Prime Minister will address the public and highlight the significance of the newly launched projects.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao described the visit as a historic moment, coinciding with the Hindu New Year celebrations.

He emphasized that the Prime Minister’s visit would mark a new beginning for Chhattisgarh’s development trajectory, with a special focus on tribal welfare and industrial growth.

The projects launched during this visit aim to bridge critical gaps in energy infrastructure, education, transportation, and affordable housing.

Officials have been meticulously overseeing the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to ensure the event is conducted smoothly.

Comprehensive traffic management plans have been implemented to prevent congestion, and logistical arrangements have been made to facilitate the movement of attendees.

Special measures, including water stations, medical aid, and shaded seating areas, have been put in place to address potential heat-related concerns.

The visit is expected to be a significant moment for Chhattisgarh, with the inauguration of large-scale infrastructure projects and key initiatives in education and housing.

These developments highlight the state’s growing role in national economic and infrastructural progress.

As Chhattisgarh continues to attract investment and expand its industrial and social sectors, the Prime Minister’s visit reinforces the government’s focus on fostering long-term growth and development in the region.