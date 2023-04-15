PM to flag off Kerala’s 1st Vande Bharat train on April 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Kerala’s first semi high-speed train service in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. The new train will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, providing a faster mode of transportation for the people in the state

The empty rake of Vande Bharat No. 13 with 16 self-propelled coaches started from the Integral Coach factory in Chennai at 11 pm on Thursday and reached Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening

Prime Minister Modi, who will arrive in Ernakulam on April 24 for the Yuvam youth conference, will leave for Thiruvananthapuram where he will flag off Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Vande Bharat Express on April 25.

The train will run at a speed of 80-90km per hour on the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur sector and 100-110km per hour on Shoranur-Kannur sector.