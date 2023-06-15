The much-awaited semi-high speed Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched on June 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off this train virtually. This will be the first Vande Bharat train to originate from Bihar.

According to railway sources, the prime minister is likely to flag off four other Vande Bharat Express trains on the Mumbai-Goa, Bangaluru-Hubli, Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur routes on June 26.

This new express train will run on newly-laid track along Patna-Jehanabad-Gaya-Hazaribagh-Barkakana-Koderma-Tatisilwal-BIT Mesra-Ranchi route covering a distance of 378 km.

A few days ago, the railways had made a successful trial of the new take of the train on this particular route covering the total distance in six hours.

The scheduled departure of the train from Patna will be 6.55 am and arrival at Ranchi at 1 noon. On its return, it will leave Ranchi at 2.20 pm and reach Patna at 8.25 pm. After its inaugural run, the railways will start its commercial run on its scheduled time.

The railways have worked out possible fare charges for the passengers travelling by this train. During the last one week, proper training has been given to its entire staff travelling on the train. The eight coaches of the train are fully equipped with all sophisticated facilities, said an official.

Residents of Patna are eagerly awaiting regular operation of this semi-high speed express train. “I am looking forward to traveling in this high-profile train. It would be a hassle-free trip for us to reach Ranchi in six hours time,” said Shipra, a working woman of Patna.