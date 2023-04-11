PM to distribute 71000 appointment letters on April 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits to the Government of India departments on 13th April under the Rozgar Mela programme via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister will address the appointees on the occasion. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of his commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions and posts under the Government of India like Train Manager, Station Master, Sr commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable and Stenographer.

They will be taking up jobs as Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Sr Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, among others.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.