PM to distribute 51,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

As part of the Rozgar Mela series, an event will cover 46 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place in Central government departments, state governments, and Union Territories supporting the initiative.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining departments including the Department of Posts, Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Atomic Energy, Revenue, Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, among others.

The Rozgar Melas are aimed at fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment on giving the highest priority to employment generation. These Melas are expected to act as a catalyst in employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly-inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.