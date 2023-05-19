PM to dedicate new Parliament building to nation on May 28

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building. The construction of the New Parliament Building is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self –reliant India.

It’s official now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the nation on May 28, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday night.

The existing circular building of Parliament was completed in 1927, and is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both the Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting efficiency of work of the Members.

Considering the above, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament. Consequently, on December 10, 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by PM Modi. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction.

The newly constructed building of Parliament will work to further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

As many as 888 members will be able to sit in the Lok Sabha now. In the present building of Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha while 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 300 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both the Houses will be held in Lok Sabha Chamber only, and in that case 1280 MPs will be able to sit there.