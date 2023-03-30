PM to attend Military Commanders’ Conference-2023 in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023 at the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal on 1st April.

The three-day Military Commanders’ conference opened today with the theme of ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. The conference is deliberating on a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including “jointness” and theaterisation in the Armed Forces.

Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in defence ecosystem towards attaining ‘Aatmanirbharta’ will also be reviewed.

The conference will witness participation of commanders from the three armed forces and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence. Inclusive and informal interaction will be held with soldiers, sailors and airmen from Army, Navy and Air Force who will contribute to the deliberations.

After addressing the military commanders’ conference, the Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and New Delhi at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in the State capital.

The Vande Bharat Express has redefined passenger travel experience in the country. The new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal and New Delhi railway station will be the 11th Vande Bharat train in the country.

The indigenously designed train-set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.