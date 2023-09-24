PM to address BJP’s Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha near Jaipur on Sept 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Rajasthan BJP’s Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha in Surajpura in Jaipur district tomorrow afternoon.

The BJP’s four Parivartan Sankalp Yatras against the Congress government had started on September 2, 3, 4, and 5. After criss-crossing 200 assembly segments, the Yatra concluded early this week in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Bikaner districts.

The first yatra was flagged by BJP President JP Nadda at ‘Trinetra Ganesh Temple’ located on the hills of Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve in Sawaimadhopur district.

Addressing a press conference here today, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Law Minister, said that there is a huge anger among the public due to corruptin, misrule and increasing cases of rape, while farmers are troubled by frequent power cut.

All four Parivartan Yatras got an overwhelming support from the public across the state, and there would be change in rule in the upcoming assembly polls, Meghwal claimed.

The BJP’s Parivartan Yatra will culminate with PM Modi’s rally. After landing at Jaipur International Airport, the Prime Minister will take a chopper to first visit Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth place Dhankya near Jaipur, and then travel to Mahasabha venue in an open SUV where the public will welcome him on both sides of the road.