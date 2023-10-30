PM to address Amrit Kalash Yatris at Kartavya Path on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme to mark culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign’s Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path on Tuesday, around 5 pm. The programme will also mark the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Mr Modi will inaugurate the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme. He will address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also launch ‘Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform for youth of the country.

The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is a tribute to the Veers and Veeranganas who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

In the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the campaign comprised many activities and ceremonies conducted across the country at panchayat, village, Block, Urban Local Body, State and national levels.

The activities included building of Shilaphalakam (memorials) to express gratitude to all bravehearts who had made the supreme sacrifice; Panch Pran pledge-taking by people at Shilaphalakam; planting of saplings of indigenous species and developing Amrit Vatika (Vasudha Vandan), besides felicitation ceremonies for honouring freedom fighters and families of deceased freedom fighters (Veeron ka Vandan), among others.

The campaign became a massive success, with over 2.3 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 States and Union Territories; nearly four crore Panch Pran pledge-selfies uploaded; two lakh-plus ‘Veeron ka Vandan’ programmes nationwide; more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings planted; and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created under the Vasudha Vandan theme, across the country.

The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign included the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which saw collection of mitti (soil) and rice grains from over six lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas.

The collections were then sent to block level (where mitti of all villages in the block was mixed) and then to the state capitals. The mitti from the state level was then sent to the National Capital, accompanied by thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris.

On Monday, the Amrit Kalash Yatra witnessed all states and UTs represented by their respective blocks and Urban Local bodies putting mitti from their Kalash in the giant Amrit Kalash in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

The Amrit Vatika and the Amrit Mahotsav Memorial have been built at Kartavya Path from the soils collected from every part of the country.

The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was envisaged as a culminating event of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on 12th March, 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

It has since witnessed more than two lakh programmes organised throughout the country with enthusiastic public participation.