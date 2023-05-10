Taking a swipe at the Congress government in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that an ugly form of politics has been seen in the state as the game to “loot chair, and save the chair” is running for the last five years.

Addressing a mammoth BJP rally at Abu Road in Rajasthan, Narendra Modi said, “In the last five years, an ugly form of politics has been paying out in Rajasthan. The game of looting the chair and saving the chair is going on here. What kind of government is this that the chief minister does not trust his MLAs, what kind of government is this that the MLAs do not trust the CM. Everyone is competing to humiliate each other. In such a situation, who would care about the development of Rajasthan).

He said that the people of Rajasthan have to bear the brunt of selfish politics with law and order destroyed under the Congress rule in Rajasthan.

Portraying a horrific picture of the state of Rajasthan under the Congress rule, he said in a state where crime was a rarity criminals are roaming around without fear. Such is the slavery of the ‘vote bank’ that the ruling party won’t take action on them. Mothers, sisters and daughters have had to pay a heavy price for this. They also have to celebrate Teej-festival amidst doubts and apprehensions.

On the eve of the anniversary of Jaipur’s serial bomb blasts that falls on May 13, Modi alleged, “The Congress government in Rajasthan did what it is infamous for. It has always taken a soft stand on terrorists. It’s because of weak lobbying in the case of the bomb blasts the accused were acquitted. The Congress may try to cover it up, but the truth has come to the fore.”

The prime minister said that the kind of politics that the Congress has been pursuing for decades, Dalits, backwards and tribal people are bound to suffer the most. The tribal society trusted the Congress for decades. There has been no development in Sirohi, Jaisalmer, Karauli and Baran due to the misrule of the Congress.

Modi said as the Congress shied away from the development of the districts, the BJP got an opportunity to declare them as inspirational. Today, these inspirational districts will benefit the most from the foundation stone of the Rs 5,000 crore projects, he pointed out.

Modi asked the audience what was the biggest fraud in the country before 2014 before going on to reply himself, “Some will say 2G, Coal and Bofors scams. Another big scam in the history of Independent India took place 50 years ago. This was the scam committed by the Congress by guaranteeing the removal of poverty in the country. This guarantee made Congress leaders richer and the poor poorer.”

The prime minister alleged that Congress gave casteism, nepotism, and a corrupt ecosystem to the country. “When the Opposition parties come to power, they do not do any good to their vote bank. They exploit their sentiments and are only engage in serving the interests of their families.”

Claiming that history is the witness to the fact that whichever section became vote bank of these political parties its development came to a stop, he exhorted the people not to become a vote bank if they want development. “You can become a vote bank to play the tricks of a wolf, but don’t become a vote bank to play the tricks of a lion,” he said.

Coming to the Karnataka polls, Modi assailed the Congress again, saying it exposed the people trapped in Sudan for the sake of vote politics, putting their lives in danger, because Congress wanted that if one person was shot in Sudan, they would get a chance to play the game in Karnataka with the family of the victims at Modi’s throat.

“One thing has been understood in this whole politics that the Congress has still not been able to recognise Modi. The Congressmen should have known that Modi can cross any limit to save the troubled Indians. To harm Modi, the Congress does not desist from harming the country,” he said.

Calling upon the audience not to be a part of vote-bank politics, he said, “Be a dutiful voter and vote with a puffed-up chest. Bring the government that gives momentum to development and respect to heritage in the country.”

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president C P Joshi, MLAs and MPs of the four districts of Sirohi, Udaipur, Pali, and Jalore were present on the dais.