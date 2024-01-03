PM stresses the need to empower women for a developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Wednesday that ‘Nari Shakthi’ (woman power) is the biggest guarantee for a developed India.

Addressing a massive rally of women ‘Sthreeshakti Modikkoppam’ on Thekkinkadu Maidanam in Kerala’s Trissur, Modi underlined the need for women’s empowerment to make India a developed nation.

The rally was organised by the Kerala unit of the BJP to congratulate the PM for successfully passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament. Modi began his speech by addressing the women as ‘mothers and sisters’ in Malayalam.

Advertisement

The prime minister said the Congress and the Left have time and again ignored the power of women. Only the BJP government could pass the Women’s Reservation Bill for the welfare of the women, he claimed.

Narendra Modi said after Independence, the Congress and the Left parties considered ‘Nari Shakti’ weak and put on hold the law that could give reservation to women in Parliament and the assemblies. “However, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become a law. Modi has fulfilled his commitment,” he added.

The prime minister also listed a series of initiatives, which he called the ‘Modi’s guarantee’, taken by the BJP government in the past nine years to help women – ten crore LPG connections under Ujjwala scheme, 11 crore water pipe connections, 12 crore toilets, empowered 30 crore individuals through the Mudra Vyapar scheme. Maternity benefits have been enhanced with an extended leave of 26 weeks for pregnant women, Suvidha scheme bank accounts for women etc were some of the schemes he listed

PM Modi also said he guaranteed freedom from triple talaq for Muslim women and fulfilled it honestly.

He began his speech by remembering Velu Nachiyar of Siva Ganga, the first Indian queen who fought against the East India Company and Savitribai Phule, who fought for girls’ education and sparked a revolution in India.

He highlighted the formidable role played by figures like A V Kuttimalu Amma, Accamma Cherian, and Rosamma Punnoose in the freedom struggle and praised individuals like Karthiyana Amma and Bhageerathi Amma, who proved that age is no barrier to education.

The Prime Minister also heaped praises on adivasi singer Nanchiyamma, sports stars PT Usha, Anju Bobby George and other women who made Kerala proud in front of the country. He addressed them as daughters of the nation and emphasised the transformative power of women in the country’s development.

Stating that the progress of the poor, women, youth and farmers will ensure national growth, Modi said his government is working to uplift these sections of people.

The prime minister also spoke of the Christmas lunch he hosted and the blessings received from the Christian community leaders.

Coming down heavily on the LDF government in Kerala, Modi said that corruption and nepotism are rampant in the state. The Prime Minister said everyone knew which office was behind the gold smuggling and that there was no need to hide it from anyone.

Modi’s 41-minute long speech also touched upon issues such as the plight of Sabarimala pilgrims and politicking over Thrissur Pooram.