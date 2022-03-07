PM speaks to Ukraine President; called for cessation of hostilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Amid attempts by India to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine, Modi told the Ukrainian leader that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogues between the two parties.

An official statement said President Zelenskyy briefed Modi in detail about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The Indian leader expressed deep concern about the conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis.

The PM also thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20000 Indian citizens from the war-torn country. He expressed deep concern for safety and security of Indian students still remaining in Ukraine and emphasised the need for their quick and safe evacuation.

This was the second time that PM Modi spoke with the Ukrainian President. They spoke earlier on 26 February, days after Russia attacked Ukraine.