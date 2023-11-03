PM speaks to UAE President on West Asia situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.

The two leaders exchanged views on developments in the West Asian region.

Both leaders expressed deep concern at terrorism, deteriorating security situation and the loss of civilian lives. Mr Modi has been expressing concern over activities by Hamas, militant Palestinian organisation.

Advertisement

The two leaders called for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation. They emphasized the importance of durable peace, security and stability in the region.

They also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.