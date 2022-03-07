PM speaks to Russian, Ukrainian presidents; calls for direct conversation between them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and suggested a direct conversation between the two leaders for restoring peace in the region.

In his nearly 45-minute conversation with President Putin, Modi welcomed the ongoing negotiations between top representatives of Russia and Ukraine and expressed the hope that they would lead to an end to the conflict. ”He (Modi)suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts,” an official statement said.

The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed the PM on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.

Modi conveyed his deep concern for the safety and security of the Indian students still remaining in Sumy. President Putin briefed him on the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating evacuation of civilians, including Indian students.

Earlier today, Modi spoke to the Ukraine President and reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of the ongoing conflict.

Modi told him that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogues between the two parties.

President Zelenskyy briefed Modi in detail about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The Indian leader expressed deep concern about the conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis.

The PM also thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20000 Indian citizens from the war-torn country. He expressed deep concern for safety and security of Indian students still remaining in Ukraine and emphasised the need for their quick and safe evacuation.

”Informed Indian PM Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war & Ukraine’s commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people,” President Zelenskyy tweeted.

This was the second time that PM Modi spoke with the Ukrainian President. They spoke earlier on 26 February, days after Russia attacked Ukraine.