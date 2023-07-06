“ PM should not be without wife”, says Laloo Yadav

“PM koyee bhi ho lekin shaadi shudaa hona chahiye. PM ko patni ke saath PM kothi mein Rahna chahiye”( whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM’s residence without a wife is wrong).

Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) supremo and former Bihar CM Laloo Prasad Yadav made this statement when asked his advise to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married was in anyway linked to the Congress leader being the PM candidate.

Soon after reaching New Delhi for his routine medical check today, RJD supremo Laloo PrasadYadav told reporters that the PM should stay with his wife without dropping any name.

When asked about the winning of possible seats of grand alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said that the “Mahagathbandhan” will get at least 300 seats in the 2024 polls.

He also said that the NDA leaders are feeling jittery about the positive impact of 15 opposition party leaders meeting recently held in Patna. “Look at the recent entry of corrupt leaders in the Maharashtra BJP- Shiv Sena led government PM has become the “convenor of corrupts”, Laloo said.

Laloo Prasad Yadav has made a sharp attack on BJP after CBI chargesheeted in an alleged land for job scam in railways involving Bihar’s deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. “ It is a very old case when Tejshwi was a child. The case is lodged against me which is in final stage. It is going to be closed very soon”, he told reporters.

In order to demoralise Tejshwi, the Centre has hatched a conspiracy to file a case against him, Laloo said. In fact, BJP was conducting “witch hunt” against prominent opposition leaders after seeing opposition parties uniting to challenge the NDA in the 2024 poll, Laloo said.