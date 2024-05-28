PM remembers Pakistan and Muslims before polls: Revanth

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that whenever elections were around he recalled Pakistan and the minority community since he was unable to list out the electoral promises he fulfilled in the past ten years.

Reddy said he has also invited Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former party president Sonia Gandhi on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on 2 June when the state will celebrate a decade of its formation. Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded CBI inquiry into the phone tapping case against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Chief Minister Reddy who was in New Delhi, adopted a cheeky tone while criticising the Prime Minister on his comments over Pakistan and its alleged proximity with Opposition leaders. He said, “ Whenever elections are around Modiji remembers Pakistan. Who had gone to Pakistan to celebrate the birthday of their Prime Minister. Did the Congress leaders go?” The Prime Minister had recently spoken about the comments of former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain appreciating Rahul Gandhi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

“When Congress is raising questions on the fulfilment of the promises he made in the past two elections – doubling farmers’ income, Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people, two crore jobs every year or on trying to change the Constitution, scrapping the reservation for SC/ST and OBC then the BJP remembers either Pakistan or Muslims,” said Reddy.

He also dismissed the Prime Minister’s claim about being abused by the Opposition.

“Since the time BJP was formed it has abused the Gandhi family and has reached here today… They have nothing to say about their ten years in power and so are making such excuses, ” said the chief minister while predicting that the INDI Alliance was going to form the government. “They are saying the same thing even in states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala where they will not be able to save their deposits,” he said before adding “Modiji’s guarantee has lost its warranty.”

He went on to say that he has invited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to attend the programme on Telangana Formation Day though the BJP has objected to the move, pointing out that Ms Gandhi cannot be a part of the official programme.“I have invited Sonia Gandhiji to attend on the occasion on behalf of Telangana people. In principle she has agreed to come to Telangana to attend. It is a very auspicious day for Telangana people. That is why our Cabinet has passed a resolution to invite her,” said Reddy.

However, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the chief minister over the lathicharge on farmers by police in Adilabad. The farmers had gathered to collect cotton seeds from the agriculture department when the police had intervened. “It is shameful that the chief minister is busy with election campaigns in other states and visits to Delhi while farmers are being attacked in the state,” said KT Rama Rao who demanded a high level review meeting by the chief minister immediately for resolving the issues concerning farmers.