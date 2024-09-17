PM releases ₹2,044 crore for housing in Chhattisgarh, CM hails move as historic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his birthday on Tuesday, transferred Rs 2044 crore as the first installment under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to over 5.11 lakh homeless families in Chhattisgarh.

The fund, deposited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, marks a critical milestone in the government’s larger vision of housing for all.

At the ‘Mor Awas – Mor Adhikar’ (My House – My Right) program held in Raipur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with cabinet colleagues and dignitaries, underscored the importance of the scheme in transforming the lives of the state’s most vulnerable. Prime Minister Modi, who participated virtually, congratulated the recipients and reiterated his government’s commitment to uplifting the poor and marginalised.

During the event, over 23,000 urban families received keys of their newly-constructed homes, along with certificates of completion, ceremonial door adornments, and religious offerings—symbols of the personal and cultural significance of homeownership.

The chief minister lauded PMAY as a “historic moment” for Chhattisgarh, stating that housing remains one of the most fundamental human rights, yet for decades, millions remained homeless across the country. He noted that Chhattisgarh has received nearly 30% of the total 32 lakh homes approved nationwide under the scheme, reflecting the state’s pressing housing needs.

“The promise to provide homes to the homeless is being fulfilled today. This is not just about shelter; it’s about dignity, security, and a better future for our citizens,” said Sai.

He warned that any negligence or corruption in the implementation of the scheme would warrant action against district collectors, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance approach.

He urged the public to maintain cleanliness not only in their new homes but also in schools, hospitals, and other communal spaces, framing hygiene as an integral part of the state’s developmental agenda.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma highlighted that the state is making steady progress in fulfilling the promises of PMAY. “We are constructing 25,000 homes every month, and to date, 1.96 lakh houses have been completed,” he said.

He also announced that 47,000 additional homes are being built under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, complementing the central government’s efforts.

In his remarks, Speaker Dr. Raman Singh emphasised that the day’s events marked not only a fulfillment of a long-standing promise but also a step towards social justice and equality. “In the last decade, the central government has built 4 crore houses for the poor. With Prime Minister Modi’s third term, another 3 crore homes have been approved,” he noted.

The new PMAY technical guidelines and a dedicated housing portal were launched during the event to streamline the construction process and ensure that beneficiaries face no obstacles in building their homes.

For families like that of Shanta Devi from Raipur, the scheme has been a lifeline. “I have lived in rented houses my whole life. Owning my own home has always been a dream. Today, that dream has come true,” she said with a voice filled with gratitude.