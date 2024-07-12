PM reaffirms India’s commitment to a peaceful, prosperous Bay of Bengal region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the role of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) as an engine for economic and social growth.

He was talking to the foreign ministers of BIMSTEC countries who paid a joint call on him. The BIMSTEC ministers are in New Delhi for their annual retreat. BIMSTEC brings together seven countries of Asia and South East Asia namely India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Myanmar.

”Glad to meet BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers. Discussed ways to strengthen regional cooperation, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges. Conveyed full support to Thailand for a successful Summit,” the PM wrote on X later.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the PM had fruitful discussions with the group of BIMSTEC ministers on further strengthening the regional cooperation in diverse areas including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, resilient, and safe BIMSTEC region and highlighted its significance to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Look East Policies’ as well as in its ‘SAGAR’ vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region.

The PM expressed India’s full support to Thailand for the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit to be held in September.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, meanwhile, had bilateral meetings with the visiting ministers during which he discussed mutual issues as well as global developments.