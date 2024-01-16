PM pays tributes to Saint Thiruvalluvar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Saint Thiruvalluvar on the Thiruvalluvar Day.

He posted on X :

“Today we celebrate Thiruvalluvar Day, commemorating the great Tamil sage whose profound wisdom in the Thirukkural guides us in several aspects of life. His timeless teachings inspire society to focus on virtue and integrity, fostering a world of harmony and understanding. We also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision by embodying the universal values he championed.”

Thiruvalluvar, commonly known as Valluvar, was a poet and philosopher. He is best known as the author of the Tirukkuṟaḷ, a collection of couplets on ethics, political and economic matters, and love. The text is considered an exceptional and widely cherished work of Tamil literature.

