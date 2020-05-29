The BJP plans to hold virtual rallies making use of social media and other platforms across the country to mark the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one year in office on 30 May.

As part of the plan and in keeping with the severe restrictions on social get together for the prevention of any spread of virus.

The BJP, like many other parties, has been in the forefront of utilizing the virtual media for its day-to-day meetings, public events, Press conferences.

The coming months will see the party’s social media digital experts working out newer and innovative means of expanding its political activities.