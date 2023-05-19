Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lands in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in the first leg of his three-nation visit during which he will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia.

He will attend the G7Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. India has been invited as a guest country for the G7 summit. The broad terms of the G7 summit preferences regarding their outreach with the invited guest countries are nuclear disarmament, economic resilience and economic security, regional issues, climate and energy and food and health and development. During his visit, PM Modi is likely to have a series of bilateral meetings including with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that there is a plan for Quad leaders meeting in Hiroshima. The Quad meeting, which was scheduled to be held in Australia, was cancelled after US President Joe Biden deferred his visit due to the crucial debt-ceiling talks in Washington.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said his presence at the G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India this year holds the G20 Presidency. G7 Summit will be held in Japan’s Hiroshima from May 19-21.

“I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Mr. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India – Japan Summit. My presence in this G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 Presidency this year,” the statement said.

“I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit,” he added.

