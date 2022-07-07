PM Narendra Modi addressed the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Varanasi on Thursday, organized by the Ministry of Education in association with University Grants Commission (UGC) and Banaras Hindu University.

Addressing the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam PM Narendra Modi tweeted:

Before addressing Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam he shared his itinarey by tweeting “Leaving for Varanasi to attend various programmes. Always a delight to be among the people of Kashi. At around 2 PM will inaugurate the Akshaya Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen which will have a cooking capacity of 1 lakh. Many students will benefit from this.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi today. A short while ago, he inaugurated the Akshaya Patra’s mid-day meal kitchen in Varanasi. He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crore, focused on improving infrastructure and enhancing the ease of living.