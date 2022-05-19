PM Modi’s ‘visionary policies’ instrumental in Jakhar’s decision to join BJP: Punjab BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab unit on Thursday said the former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar was influenced by the “visionary policies “ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the largest political party in the world.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said Jakhar brings his five-decade experience in politics and is a seasoned leader.

“We welcome him to our party and we are confident that he will propagate the visionary policies of BJP which practices equitable opportunity and prosperity for every citizen in the country,” he said.

The BJP is the largest political party not just in India but in the world and it has an ideology on which it functions, Sharma added.

Meanwhile, welcoming Jakhar’s decision to join the BJP, the party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the BJP has been always committed to give representation to all sections of the society.

He said Jakhar comes from a farming family and it is an endorsement of the Prime Minister’s policies to benefit farmers.

Jakhar, he said, carries a rich political legacy and the BJP welcomed him to help take Punjab to new heights.

The BJP, he said, was open to political leaders who are prepared to work for the national integrity and growth of Punjab.