Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a tweet which read, “Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi.”

The tweet also carries a link to a YouTube video posted by @SuraurSangeet that goes by the title Yoga Nidra – Beginners.

In response to the PM’s tweet, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and his senior advisor wrote,” This is wonderful! Thank you @narendramodi!”

Prime Minister Modi had on Monday shared his fitness routine with the public when he used Twitter to post 3D animated videos of him performing yoga to show how he remains fit and for people to entertain themselves as they stay at their homes during the lockdown.

Encouraging people to do the same, PM Modi said practising yoga has been an integral part of his life for many years and that he has found it beneficial. He, however, said that he is neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert.