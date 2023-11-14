PM Modi’s successful roadshow in Ranchi draws massive crowd

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a mega road show in Ranchi. The roadshow turned out to be highly successful as large number of supporters gathered along the route to see a glimpse of PM Modi. People showered flower petals to welcome the prime minister, who is on a two-day Jharkhand visit starting today.

The 10-km roadshow began amid tight security from Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi and ended at Raj Bhavan. People linedup on both sides of the stretch to see a glimpse of the prime minister.

The prime minister also greeted them with folded hands amid chants of “Modi Jindabaad”.

The prime minister will stay at Raj Bhavan tonight and will visit Ulihatu, the birthplace of legendary freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, on the ocassion of his birth anniversary tomorrow, November 15, which also happens to be the Jharkhand Statehood day.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived at the Birsa Munda airport on a special plane. He was welcomed by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the airport.

In view of PM Modi’s roadshow, massive security arrangements were made and traffic restrictions were out in place along the route.

On Wednesday, Modi will launch a Rs 24,000 crore project aimed at the development of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and participate in a program marking the celebration of the third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, in Khunti.

Besides, the prime minister will also launch the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and release the 15th instalment of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth ₹7,200 crore in the state.