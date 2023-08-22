PM Modi’s Greece Visit: India, Greece look to expand historical ties with a focus on trade and defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on his South Africa visit Tuesday to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, will leave for Greece on August 25. The prime minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Athens.

The jam-packed itinerary will see PM Modi visiting the tomb of unknown soldiers and holding restricted delegation-level talks with Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his day-long visit to the European country. After the delegation-level meeting with his Greece counterpart, both leaders will jointly address key business leaders of the two countries.

The last scheduled bilateral meeting of the prime ministers of India and Greece had taken place in New York in September 2019 on the sidelines of UNGA. Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to officially visit Greece in four decades. Indira Gandhi was the last prime minister of India to pay a state visit to the European nation in 1983.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference ahead of PM Modi’s two-nation tour, the Minister of External Affairs Monday termed Greece an “important partner” and India’s gateway to Europe and the EU market. The MEA also said that Greece has also been India’s supporter on several international issues including New Delhi’s bid to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking about the agenda of PM Modi’, the MEA said that during PM Modi’s visit, both sides will look to expand and diversify the trade and investment segment of their cooperation. During the visit, the two leaders are likely to sign several pacts in the fields of defense and security, partnership, infrastructure cooperation, shipping, energy, agriculture, and education among others.

Both leaders will also discuss regional issues of mutual interests and ways to deepen bilateral engagement during the visit. PM Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Athens.