PM Modi welcomed with ‘Jahva’ on Jharkhand visit, signifies Karma Parv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Jharkhand on Sunday morning, as he arrived in the state capital to launch six Vande Bharat trains and a slew of other developmental projects.

As the Prime Minister reached the Ranchi airport, he was welcomed with a ‘Jahva’, a sign of a popular Karma festival in the tribal state.

PM Modi, in a video message, explained the significance of Karma Parv and stated that sisters tie ‘Jahva’ on their brothers’ ears praying for their safety.

“This morning, when I reached Ranchi Airport, a sister welcomed me with a ‘Jahva’, a sign of Karma Parv. In this festival, sisters pray for their brother’s well-being in this festival,” PM Modi said.

He also extended warm greetings to the people of Jharkhand on this Karma Parv.

Notably, Karma Festival is a festival, celebrated by diverse groups of tribal populations including Ho, Mundadri, Oraon, Santhali, and Nagpuri tribes, particularly in areas of Jharkhand and West Bengal.

PM Modi’s participation in Karma Parv celebrations assumes importance in light of the fact that Jharkhand, primarily a tribal state is headed for Assembly elections in the next two months.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also flagged off six Vande Bharat trains virtually, from Tata Nagar. This will increase connectivity on many routes including Tatanagar-Patna, Bhagalpur-Dumka-Howrah, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Gaya-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi and Rourkela-Howrah.

Later, addressing a public rally, PM Modi hit out at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress over rampant corruption in the state.

“There are three enemies of Jharkhand — JMM, RJD and Congress. The RJD still remains revengeful of Jharkhand formation while Congress’ dislike for the state is evident from its actions. JMM stands with the Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas. The ghost of Congress has entered JMM. These parties want to create their vote banks in the name of religion,” PM Modi said at a rally.