PM Modi visits Lepcha in Himachal to celebrate Diwali with military personnel

To celebrate Diwali with troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh, early on Sunday morning. “Arrived at Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh, to celebrate Diwali alongside our courageous security forces,” Prime Minister Modi posted images and a message on X, the old name for Twitter.

The PM also shared pictures in which he can be seen dressed in military attire and speaking to security personnel.

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has been celebrating Diwali by going to military installations. He engages with the military men and participates in the holiday celebrations during his visits. He would be spending his ninth Diwali with the military this year.

The PM and Siachen security personnel commemorated the holiday in 2014. In honor of the Indian Army’s victories in the 1965 conflict, he paid a visit to three memorials in Punjab the following year. He had conversations with the men in uniform from the Dogra Scouts, the army at Sumdoh, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in 2016 when on a visit to Himachal Pradesh, close to the Chinese border. The Prime Minister visited the Gurez region in North Kashmir in 2017, followed by a surprise visit to the troops in Uttarakhand’s Harsil during Diwali in 2018, a visit to the soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri in 2019, and a stop at the Longewala border post in 2020.

In 2021, he celebrated Diwali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera. Last year, he celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Modi wished everyone a happy Diwali earlier in the day. Greetings on Diwali to everybody! In a post on X, he wished for everyone to have joy, prosperity, and excellent health as a result of this unique holiday.