PM Modi visits landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the landslide hit areas in Chooralmala in Wayanad. After reaching Chooralmala, he visited the Vellaarmala higher secondary school which was heavily impacted by the disastrous landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30.

After reaching Chooralmala, he visited the Vellaarmala higher secondary school which was heavily impacted by the disastrous landslides that hit Wayanad.

At the school, the Prime Minister sought information regarding the students studying in the school from Kerala chief secretary V Venu.

He walked through the school road about half a kilometre and had seen the depth of the calamity – He had seen the flattened houses, collapsed buildings ,mangled vehicles, boulders, and huge uprooted trees in the area.

The Prime Minister also walked through the Bailey bridge, constructed by the army and spoke to army officers, NDRF personnel and the officials involved in the rescue mission.

Earlier Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Kannur International Airport at 11 am. He was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the airport Union Minister Suresh Gopi was aboard the special flight with the Prime Minister on his journey to Kannur.

From Kannur, the Prime Minister got aboard an Air Force helicopter and flew to the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad and undertook an aerial survey of landslide hit Wayanad before physically visiting the location of the disaster. In the aerial survey, he saw the origin of the landslide, which is in the origin of Iruvazhinji Puzha.

He also observed the worst affected areas of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala. In the chopper, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accompanied Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister left for Wayanad from Kannur Airport at around 11:15 AM.He landed at the SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta and then travelled by road to Chooralmala.

The Prime minister will pay a visit the MIMS hospital, where he will meet and converse with survivors of the landslides.

